John Mayer Shares His Dad Suffered a Medical Emergency, Cancels Dead & Company Show

John Mayer has some news about his father, Richard Mayer. “This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care,” the 44-year-old wrote in a post to his Instagram Stories.

As a result, Mayer said that he wouldn’t be performing with Dead & Company as originally planned.

“He is now fairly stable,” he continued. “And will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can’t play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs.”

The “Wild Blue” singer signed off the note with a red heart.

John Mayer/Instagram

Dead & Company’s show in Saratoga Springs was ultimately canceled following the news. In a statement on the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s official Facebook page, the announcement said that the show would be canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

So far, no other details regarding Richard Mayer’s health have been released. In 2021, Mayer shared that he made his return to New York City for the first time in over a year, following the COVID-19 pandemic, to visit his father.

“I came because I have not seen my dad since over a year ago," he told friend Andy Cohen during episode of his radio show. "And he got vaccinated and so as soon as he got that -- week after the second dose -- I was on a plane out to see him. He’s 93, so I mean, there’s no good year to lose to the pandemic. When you’re in your 90s, the years become more valuable."

He continued, So the fact that I didn't see him for a whole year, I gotta say, I am the luckiest human being that my dad was in an assisted living home in New York City during the pandemic, literally survived. I mean it’s not dramatic to say he survived. And I know how many people can’t say that, so the value of that and the luck of that. So it is just pure lottery luck that my dad literally survived, and it was a very heavy thing to see him again and know that at 93, we lost a year but he’s still here.”