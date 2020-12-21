John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Addiction Issues

John Mulaney has checked into a rehab facility and is seeking treatment for addiction issues, according to multiple reports.

Page Six was first to report the news. According to People, the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live writer checked into rehab after he relapsed following a long battle with addiction. ET has reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment.

Meanwhile, a source tells Page Six that Mulaney struggled with his sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab," the source says.

In a September 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney said he began drinking at the age of 13 and that he battled addiction in his teens and in his twenties.

"I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

"I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it," he continued. "I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'"

He told the magazine that he stopped drinking alcohol and using cocaine in 2005 when he was 23 years old without going to rehab.

"I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," he recalled of what sparked him to quit. "It was just crazy. A weekend that was ... I'm never going to tell you. That's mine. I didn't kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, 'You're fu**ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.'"