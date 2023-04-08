John Owen Lowe Gets Emotional After Father Rob Lowe Surprises Him With 5-Year Sobriety Chip

Rob Lowe and his 28-year-old son, John Owen Lowe, got downright serious -- and a bit emotional -- during their latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The father-son comedic duo had a lot banter during Thursday's show, trading barbs and zinging each other. But the conversation turned serious, after Barrymore opened up about her sobriety journey and sharing that her family supports "me through my pitfalls."

She then commended Rob and John Owen for supporting "each other through every high and low."

Rob chimed in and talked about being in recovery for 33 years now. After the crowd clapped, Rob then shared Johnny's "got five years."

At that point, Rob reached into his pocket and surprised John Owen with his five-year sobriety chip.

"In fact, Johnny's five-year birthday was on Saturday," Rob said. "And Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip. I love you. I'm proud of you."

After spending the first half of his appearance on the show joking with his father, John Owen was almost at a loss for words.

"I'm speechless," he said. "I usually have a witty retort. I don't have one for that. That was very nice of you."

Just last month, ET's Matt Cohen spoke with Rob on the red carpet for his and John Owens' new Netflix comedy Unstable and the West Wing star shared why being there with John Owen -- along with his son Matthew and wife Sheryl -- all felt "surreal."

"I mean, this is a dream come true, to be able to work with my son. To have him create something with Victor and I like this," Rob said, referring to fellow executive producer Victor Fresco. "And the way it's being received? That's the thing! It was fun to do, we love it, but you never know [how it's going to go over], and the reaction has been more than I ever could of hoped."