John Stamos Gives Heartbreaking Speech at Bob Saget's Memorial Service

John Stamos will never have another friend like Bob Saget. The 58-year-old actor gave a touching and heartbreaking speech at his Full House co-star, Bob Saget's, memorial service in Los Angeles last Friday, which paid tribute to their decades-long friendship.

Stamos' full tribute to Saget was published by The Los Angeles Times, and he talked about how beloved Saget was to both his fans and all of his many friends and loved ones.

"I just wish he knew how much the world loved him when he was here," he said. "I spent many a night trying to convince him of how loved he really was (or maybe it was the other way around — him trying to convince me how loved he was). But that was just Bob bluster. There's no way he thought his death would have this kind of impact. This is the kind of coverage that speaks to someone who genuinely connected with people, and not just for a moment, but for generations."

Stamos noted how close they were and channeled some of Saget's more raunchier comedy that he was known for when not playing his Full House character, Danny Tanner.

"One of the great honors of my life is being associated with him at this moment in time," he said. "I've gotten thousands of texts, emails and calls speaking to our 35-year friendship, telling me how sorry they were for my loss. People have even sent flowers like I lost my wife or something. Come to think of it, when we were together, we were like an old, married couple: all bickering, no sex."

Stamos acknowledged that they didn't always get along, but that in the end, they cared deeply for one another. Stamos shared that after a small argument last summer, he apologized to Saget and Saget in turn wrote him a beautiful tribute on his birthday, calling Stamos his "brother."

"I may just read that every day for the rest of my life," Stamos said. "When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad's funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline."

"He loved hard and deep. (Cue Bob to make a joke out of 'hard and deep')," he joked. "He would do that during tragedies and honestly, it would piss me off sometimes. That's how he got through the darkness, and sadly he had a lot of it in his life. Now that I'm dealing with him dying, I sort of get it."

Stamos said he was "shattered" when he heard the news of Saget's death.

"But my supportive wife picked me up, threw me in the car and drove to Bob and [his wife] Kelly’s house," he shared. "That's what Bob would have done if it were the other way around. I slipped into the backyard by myself. His last cigar was sitting in an ashtray by the jacuzzi. It was windy and balmy. I looked up to the sky and said, 'Baby, please give me a sign from up there.' (I called him Baby because that’s how he entered his info into my phone years ago.) 'Tell me you're alright. Tell me not to feel bad.'"

While Stamos said he didn't receive a sign from Saget, a hummingbird did fly down, which he said he always felt represented his late parents. He said he felt like his late mother was assuring him Saget was OK "and to stop looking for goofy signs" because Saget was now at peace.

"I don't need Bob in some other realm," he said. "He's in the lessons I teach my son and the hilarious dirty stories that my wife and I will laugh at for the rest of our lives. Hell, I can Google him to life and hear him any time, night or day. And now I can pause or fast forward him, which would have been incredible a few times while he was alive."

"I've spent days refusing to let him go," he continued. "But now I'm starting to realize I don't have to. I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me. Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever. I love you, Baby."

Saget's private memorial on Friday was also attended by Full House stars Candance Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. For more, watch the video below.