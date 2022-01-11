John Stamos Grieves Bob Saget in Emotional Message: 'I'm Not Ready to Say Goodbye'

John Stamos is in mourning over the death of his close friend and co-star, Bob Saget. The 58-year-old Full House and Fuller House star took to Instagram on Tuesday to continue his tributes to Saget, who was a close friend in real life and a self-proclaimed "brother."

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone - I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos captioned a photo of himself and Saget on the red carpet together. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep."

Saget performed a stand-up comedy show near Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death. The comedian and actor died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65.

In his post, Stamos shared what could have been Saget's final moments.

"On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is," he wrote. "He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart."

Stamos added, "And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again - and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before."

The actor emotionally concluded his post, writing, "I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, was moved by the message, and commented, "John. John. My brother. Bob’s brother. Thank you for this and the fact that we just need to picture him out on the road doing what he loved and what made him so damn happy. MAKING PEOPLE HAPPY. And for sharing his last moments so perfectly. I know that is what happened. I love you and BOB loves you forever."

Saget and Stamos met and became friends while starring on the hit sitcom Full House. The cast has remained close through the years, and shortly after Saget's death, they released a joint statement.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the group wrote. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

The post was signed by Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Jeff Franklin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Saget is survived by his wife, and three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.

For more on Saget's life and legacy, watch the clip below.