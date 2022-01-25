John Stamos Recalls the Last Time He Saw Bob Saget: 'He Was at Peace'

John Stamos is recalling his last visit with Bob Saget. In an interview with The New York Times, 58-year-old Stamos, reveals that he last saw Saget a month before his death, during a double date with their wives, Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo. Saget died in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9. He was 65.

"The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away," Stamos says. "He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob."

"He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying," he continues. "I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him."

The pair's more than 30-year friendship didn't immediately start when they began starring on Full House together. In fact, initially, their "styles completely clashed," according to Stamos.

"He was a comic. If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh. And I was, 'Where is the drama?'" Stamos explains. "I think we met in the middle. But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do."

Even when they weren't best friends, Stamos says, Saget "found a balance like nobody I’ve ever seen" and would "make up" for his on-set antics "with just as much love or more."

Their friendship was "really cemented" when Stamos' father, Bill, died in 1998.

"He just stepped in and took care of me, even to the point of 'Can I host your dad’s funeral?'" Stamos says. "Two hours of dirty jokes that I think my dad would’ve liked. But he gave people what they needed at that moment. Everybody needed a laugh, and he did it."

Stamos and Saget "just got closer and closer from there, to the point of we just were there through all the most important moments." Those moments included Saget's divorce from Sherri Kramer, breakups, therapy sessions, and Netflix's Full House reboot, Fuller House.

"When I brought Fuller House back and it was a success, at first you could see he was like, 'Why didn’t I think of that?'" Stamos recalls. "And then almost every interview it was, 'John did this. He’s the one who got us together. We owe it to him.'"

Throughout all of it, Stamos says that his "job for many, many years was to help [Saget] to understand how good he was and how smart he was, how funny he was and how much people loved him."

"I guarantee you he went into that grave not knowing the love that this world has for him, and that saddens me so much because he wanted that so bad," Stamos says. "He craved being accepted and loved and appreciated, and people knowing how damn good he was. And they did know it, but they didn’t get it to him in time."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest on Jan. 9. The report states Saget was lying in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."