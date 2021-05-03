John Stamos Shares Flashback Photo of Elizabeth Olsen on 'Full House' Set

Long before WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen was rubbing elbows with the stars on hit TV sets. The 32-year-old actress was featured in John Stamos' recent throwback shot from the set of Full House.

"One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!" Stamos quipped in the caption, referencing Olsen's WandaVision character, Scarlet Witch. "They grow up so fast... Wanda had a vision we’d both be on @disneyplus Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision Tonight!"

Olsen made a brief cameo on Full House in 1995, and her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, both teamed up to play the lovable Michelle Tanner.

On Friday, Disney+ released the season 1 finale of the hit Marvel series, WandaVision, giving fans some answers after a season of questions. Prior to its premiere, Elizabeth spoke with ET about the series and her childhood on the set of Full House.

"I have such old, early memories of being on the audience side, and it felt so comfortable," Elizabeth previously told ET of watching her sisters on Full House. "I felt so comfortable as a child. And here I was doing something that felt so foreign as an actor."

She also revealed there is a "very meta" nod to Full House in WandaVision.

"I was very excited to do it!" she said, noting that her ever-supportive siblings will soon see the reference for themselves. "They always watch the [MCU films] that I'm in, which is great."

For more, watch the clip below: