John Travolta Celebrates 'Wonderful' Son Ben's 10th Birthday

John Travolta's son Ben is officially in double digits! Ben celebrated his 10th birthday on Monday, with Travolta, 66, taking to social media to mark the milestone.

The actor posted a fun photo showing the two sharing a sweet embrace. The pic showed young Ben dressed in a red singlet and smiling brightly as he sat on his beaming dad's lap.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" Travolta captioned the photo.

Ben quickly received well-wishes on the post, including a message from rocker and family friend Tommy Lee, who wrote, "Happy Bday Big Ben!!!!!!"

Ben is the youngest of Travolta's three children with late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

The couple also shared 20-year-old daughter Ella and late son Jett, who died in 2009.

In August, Travolta posted a heartwarming video showing him and Ella sharing a dance in honor of Preston.

Travolta also took to Instagram in October to honor what would have been Preston's 58th birthday.

"Happy Birthday hon!" Travolta captioned the post, which showed his wedding as well as his parents' nuptials. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

See more Travolta and his family below.