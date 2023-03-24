'John Wick Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves Brings the Wrath in Final Trailer

Keanu Reeves is bringing the wrath in the final, adrenaline-filled trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. The latest preview for the anticipated sequel in the ongoing revenge film franchise sees the star getting back into action as he faces off with new foes in hopes of defeating The High Table.

"And so it begins," Winston Scott (Ian McShane) says before Wick is seen getting into gunfight after gunfight with various new and unexpected enemies, including Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont and many others.

Rounding out the cast is Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa as well as McShane, who is also appearing in his fourth John Wick film.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, Reeves told ET that "there's new characters, more world-building" in the newest installment in the John Wick series. "The High Table is a little angry, John Wick is a little angry, he's trying to survive," he continued.

But it's hardly the end of the road for Wick, who is expected to return in John Wick: Chapter 5 and Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off starring Ana de Armas.

John Wick: Chapter 4 debuts in theaters on March 24, 2023.