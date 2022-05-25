Johnny Depp Returns to the Stand, Calls Amber Heard's Abuse Claims 'Outlandish, Outrageous'

Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Wednesday in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia and refuted testimony offered by Amber Heard in the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife.

Depp vehemently denied the domestic violence accusations leveled against him after the Aquaman actress took the stand earlier this month and claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star flew into a violent rage -- allegedly fueled by alcohol and drugs -- on many occasions. Depp was adamant that he told the truth during the entire trial, which is in its sixth and final week.

"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," Depp said. "So, this is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."

Depp claimed it was actually Heard who hit him on multiple occasions. In one such instance, Depp claimed Heard caused his black eye while they were on their honeymoon and on the Orient Express.

"I had a sort of shiner, but it all ended and everything got fine again," Depp testified. When asked how he received the bruise, Depp responded, "Miss Heard hit me."

Depp was also asked about the incident in Australia in March 2015, where the actor allegedly had the tip of his finger sliced off. Heard claimed earlier in the trial she thought Depp suffered the injury while he was smashing a phone to "smithereens."

The actor, however, maintained that the tip of his finger was severed after Heard allegedly hurled a glass bottle of vodka at him.

The jurors were shown a text message exchange the actor had with his physician at the time of the alleged incident. The text message from Depp to his doctor read, "I cut the top of my middle finger off ... what should I do!??" When asked how he was able to send a text message with a severed finger, Depp responded, "You just sort of thumb your way through, don't you?"

Depp testified he told the doctor what happened that led to the alleged injury.

"When you saw the damage in the house and the blood everywhere and obviously there was serious damage everywhere, there would be no point in lying to the man," Depp said. "He'd been through it with me and Ms. Heard before. I told him that she had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger. A good chunk. I miss it."

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer brought up one particular text message that labeled the actress as a "50 cent stripper."

“She’s begging for total humiliation… She’s gonna get it,” the text message begins. The message later continued, "I have no mercy, no fear and not an announce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market… I’m so f**king happy she wants to go fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c*m guzzler out of my life!!! I met a f**king sublime little Russian here… Which made me realize the time I blew on that 50 cent stripper… I wouldn’t touch her with a goddamn glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her…"

Depp, who didn't deny writing the text, also referred to Heard's boyfriend at the time, Elon Musk, as “mollusk." In that same text, Depp wrote, “Let’s see if mollusk has a pair… Come see me face to face…. I’ll show him things he’s never seen before…. Like, the other side of his d**k when I slice it off.”

The jury was also shown a text message Depp sent his sister after Heard filed for divorce. In that text message, Depp wrote, "I want her replaced in that WB film!!!" referring to the Aquaman sequel.

Depp, who denied he wanted Heard fired from the film, added that his sister didn't work for Warner Bros. and she couldn't get Heard fired. He also testified that he felt obligated to tell the studio "that it was going to end up ugly" if they kept Heard in the film. Depp explained that he said as much because he felt responsible for recommending Heard for the role. Heard denied Depp helped her land the role.

Earlier in the day, Depp's ex, Kate Moss, briefly testified via video link as a rebuttal witness for Depp's team after Heard brought up Moss' name during her court testimony earlier this month.

Moss, who appeared from Gloucester, England, via video, denied any allegation that Depp pushed her down stairs during the course of their relationship, specifically, during a stay with the actor at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica. When asked what happened, the model testified that she fell after a rainstorm and hurt her back.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room. I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said. "And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention."

Depp was asked about Heard bringing up Moss in her own testimony and said, "Miss Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind."