Johnny Depp Visits Wildlife Rescue and Cuddles a Badger After Defamation Trial Win

Johnny Depp spent some time playing with rescued animals a day after a jury awarded him damages in his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The Folly Wildlife Rescue center in Kent, England, took to Facebook on Thursday to share a snapshot of the Pirates of the Caribbean star cuddling a badger in their facility.

"Guess who's been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue - no, you're not seeing things- that's the real Johnny Depp!" the organization wrote alongside the adorable photo. "As you probably know, Johnny has been appearing with our Patron Jeff Beck on his UK tour and in a recent break, Jeff's wife Sandra brought him up to visit us and see for himself the work we do with wildlife."

According to the organization, Depp "toured the hospital's care and vet units" and was "incredibly complimentary" of the facility and its staff.

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing," the post concluded. "I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!"

Depp has been in the UK performing with Jeff Beck on the musician's European tour, and delivered a surprise performance over the weekend, ahead of the closing arguments in his high-profile lawsuit.

On Wednesday, after a total of 14 hours of deliberations, that spanned three days, the seven-member jury unanimously decided that Depp, 58, was defamed by Heard and that she "acted with actual malice."

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages. The jury found Depp liable after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax."

Following the verdict, Depp took to social media to react. In a statement posted to Instagram, Depp said that he is “truly humbled” that the jury “gave me my life back.”