Johnny Galecki Responds to Kaley Cuoco Saying She Doesn't Remember Life Before Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has some explaining to do! The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory star tried to post a sweet anniversary post with her husband, Karl Cook, but ended up offending her ex and former co-star, Johnny Galecki.

Cuoco posted the pic of herself and Cook kissing with their masks on over the weekend, writing, "Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! 🤣♥️ I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook !♥️♥️♥️"

Galecki took to the comments section, simply writing, "Um."

Cuoco replied to her ex's comment with an "LOL."

She also shared a funny screen grab of her texting with Galecki and sharing an article about his comment. He replied with a, "Ha!" and Cuoco added a GIF that read, "That's the tea."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Story

Cuoco and Galecki played on-screen spouses Penny and Leonard in all 12 seasons of the popular CBS comedy. Last November, Cuoco revealed they dated for two years early into the show's run, which lasted from 2006 to 2016.

"We got together and just fell mad for each other for about two years. But then we broke up," she said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly. We're closer today than we ever were."

Cuoco went on to marry tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, and the pair officially divorced in 2016. She and Cook married in 2018.