Joie De Viv Sale: Get 50% Off Fine Jewelry Sitewide For This Weekend Only

Joie De Viv is having a sitewide sale on their fine jewelry. The brand is offering 50% off everything through Aug. 16. This big, limited-time deal is one you don't want to miss if you're looking to add beautiful fine jewelry and diamonds to your collection or gift a loved one.

Use the promo code SAVE50 at checkout to apply the discount. Ground shipping is free on orders over $100 and returns are also free. Each piece comes with a two-year warranty.

Joie De Viv fine jewelry embraces a modern, chic style that's also versatile and timeless. Think dainty rings, stud earrings and classic chain necklaces with a feminine touch. The brand uses reclaimed 18k gold (available in yellow, rose or white), first-class, lab-grown diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute and ethically sourced sapphires. Each piece is fairly priced with no 10x retail markup.

Shop the Joie De Viv sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.