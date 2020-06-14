JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Mark What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are going to have to wait a little bit longer to say "I do."

The Bachelorette couple took to Instagram on Saturday to commemorate what would have been their wedding day. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fletcher, 29, and Rodgers, 32, have postponed their special day until next year.

"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us! ☺️," Fletcher wrote on Instagram. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."

⁣

"2021, we 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺 can’t wait for you," she added.

Rodgers, meanwhile, offered a glimpse of how he and Fletcher spent the day instead -- painting their laundry room.

"Today was going to be our Wedding Day. We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room! 😂 At least she still has some white (paint) on 🤷🏽‍♂️," Rodgers captioned the pic. "As you know by now we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint...our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer I guess. I love you @joelle_fletcher and I can’t wait to marry you in 2021!"

Rodgers and Fletcher got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2016. The ESPN analyst proposed again last August, with a new ring. They revealed that summer that they were actively planning their wedding.

The pair shared with fans in March that they were still evaluating whether or not they could keep their wedding date.

"We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can," Fletcher said on an Instagram Live with Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima. "And I know like, with Jordan, we can't push it to fall. So, that's the struggle."

"It's been four years, so what’s another year?" Rodgers quipped.

As he explained, "We don't want people to be worried about traveling around it, so if there is that, then we'll look at possibly rescheduling to next year even though that’s not what we want to do."

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected production schedules for The Bachelorette and The Bachelor -- though the franchise didn't wait to announce their next male lead, Matt James. The 28-year-old is the first black Bachelor in franchise history. See more in the video below.