Jojo Siwa Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Of Coming Out in Moving Tribute: 'I've Felt More Love Than Ever'

Jojo Siwa marked a special milestone over the weekend. In honor of the one-year-anniversary of coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the 18-year-old YouTube star shared a special post.

"In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay🌈,” she wrote on Instagram. “I get asked a lot 'was coming out scary for you' … and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world❤️.”

In addition to videos of her dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and her People magazine cover, the photo carousel featured a photo of Siwa wearing her “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever” shirt.

"I also get asked a lot 'your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay'…." Siwa continued. "Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️."

Siwa ended her message with words of encouragement. "Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈.”

Just like with her coming out journey, Siwa’s comments were met with support from her followers and friends. “Love and miss you sis. 🥰 So proud of you! 😍🌈🌈🌈,” Paris Hilton wrote.

“Love you so much ❤️and so proud of everything you do, the big things and the little things ❤️,” her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, also commented.

"FOREVER. PROUD. OF. YOU,” Siwa’s Dancing With the Stars partner Jenna Johnson wrote.

In the year since she came out, Siwa has gone on to do historic things. During last season’s Dancing With the Stars, the "Boomerang" singer and Johnson were the first female duo to compete in the show’s history.

Siwa also didn’t keep her love life under wraps. Shortly after her announcement, Siwa confirmed that she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew. Sadly, the pair called it quicks in October, after less than a year of dating.

Shortly after their split, ET spoke to Siwa about how the dance competition and Johnson were helping her post-break up. "We can thank this one for making me feel better about myself," Siwa said of her DWTS partner. "This show, for me, has put me in a really happy place and makes me feel like myself. I think that is something I am really, really, appreciative of. It's so real, and it is what it is."