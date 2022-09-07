JoJo Siwa Dishes on 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Debut and Playing a Queer Character (Exclusive)

"It's crazy to think that I'm a part of this world now. It's wild!" Siwa shared with ET over a recent Zoom interview. "I remember when I first got the ask, I immediately was like, 'Yes. Don't know when, don't know who, don't know how, but yes, make it happen,' to my team. And they did. It was honestly some of the most fun days of my life while filming this show. The cast is so kind, the crew was awesome. I mean, everything about this show was just perfect."

The JoJo Goes star swings by Camp Shallow Lake as Madison, Maddox's (Saylor Bell Curda) ex-girlfriend and also an ex-camper, and the former couple -- who broke up at a previous camp prom -- finally faced the realities of why their relationship didn't work out, eventually reconciling and turning over a new page.

"Madison and Maddox had a little love life in the past, but they are broken up with now. However, Maddox needs some help and her brother [Jet] brings this girl into play," Siwa said. "When you have a certain connection with somebody, they can heal a piece of you without even knowing it. And I think that's what Madison is able to do for Maddox."

Siwa acknowledged that though Madison and Maddox's romance is over, there may be some lingering feelings still at play. "There's still a little like between the two of them. That's going to be fun to explore, but it is really cool," she said. "Saylor, who plays Maddox, is an incredible human and so fun to work with. We laughed. We literally bonded so quickly in one day it was insane. Everybody was like, 'Wait, you guys really didn't know each other before this?' And we were like, 'No, we literally met an hour ago.'"

"We both just had an unspoken, 'You're down? I'm down. OK. Let's go,' you know what I mean?" Siwa recalled. "We both decided that if we want to make this as great as possible, we're just going to have to dive into the deep end head-first. We both did and we both committed. And it worked."

The Dance Moms alum also noted that while she's now ingrained in the High School Musical universe, it was the off-camera interactions in between "action" and "cut" that made the entire experience invaluable.

"As cool and as iconic as it is, the best part about it is the behind-the-scenes aspect of getting to work with the cast and the crew," she said. "Everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you're doing High School Musical. Have the best time. The cast is incredible and so nice and so fun.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah. You say that about everyone.' But there was seriously something so special about this family. They really all were so welcoming, were so fun, were so funny, were so open."

Siwa praised HSMTMTS for capturing the world as it is, with characters from all walks of life, experiences and backgrounds and storylines that explore different ideas and themes. "It gives everyone who's watching something to relate to, someone to relate to. And it's cool. It's diverse in every which way," she credited.

As for the character she most relates to on the meta musical comedy, not surprisingly it's the one she plays herself. "I feel like the human I can relate to on the show is probably Madison," Siwa said. "Also in an odd way, Maddox. Just watching this season, I see a lot of myself in Maddox, just that techy [dork]."

Siwa also shared the message she hopes people take away after watching the latest episode, titled "Camp Prom."

"The message is that even if you don't love someone, you still care about them. Or I guess I should say, if you're not in love with someone, you still care about them. I think that's a really cool message because people nowadays think, 'Oh, you never should be to this person again.' And it's not how it is," she said, as Madison and Maddox end up reconciling. "I also am excited for people to get to see onscreen teenage high school love. Most teenagers probably know what it's like in summer camp to have a little crush, but I don't because I never went to summer camp and that was never what I did. But I think it's really cool. It's a fun story and it's a good show and it's put together well and it's clean and it's safe and it's nice and it's wholesome, but it's also gay. And it's awesome."

She expressed interest in returning to the HSMTMTS world in season 4 should the stars align.

"I told everybody at Disney, I told [creator] Tim [Federle], whatever they want me to do for this show I'm down. Because not only is it the coolest show to be a part of, but it also is just such a great environment to be immersed in that I would do anything," Siwa said.

For now, the 19-year-old promises "there is so much coming," and one of those upcoming projects is new music

"I am currently in the studio doing music almost every day. I actually have to take some time off right now though because I have strep throat currently, which is not fun. But that's coming," Siwa teased, adding that she also has another "huge project lined up for next year that might be my favorite project that I've ever done." "There's so much, but my music right now is definitely my No. 1."

Siwa, who was runner-up with dance pro Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, says she plans on tuning in to the new season on Disney+ when it begins streaming Sept. 19.

"Oh for sure I'm going to tune in. I'm very excited," she said. "I've been talking to all the pros. Of course, Ezra [Sosa], who's one of my best friends. He's a part of troupe this year. So I've been very in the loop with what's going on with the show and I'm very excited for their new season."

The season 3 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drops Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Disney+.