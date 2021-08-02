JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend on Their 1-Month Anniversary

JoJo Siwa is showing love to her girlfriend on their 1-month anniversary. On Monday, the 17-year-old star introduced her fans to her girlfriend while celebrating the milestone in their relationship, and said she's the happiest she's ever been.

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, when she wore a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.," then retweeted and liked posts from both fans and celebrities praising her for being part of the LGBTQ+ community. Last week, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed she has a girlfriend, but didn't reveal her identity. But on Monday, Siwa shared pictures of her and her girlfriend as well as a video of them jamming to Justin Bieber's "As Long as You Love Me," tagging her in her post.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️"

Siwa also shared a video of the two on TikTok, writing, "I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It's been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️."

@itsjojosiwa I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️ ♬ original sound - martha.read

Last month, Siwa thanked her followers for "the most endless amount of love and support" after coming out.

"I am really, really, happy!" she said in an Instagram video. "And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy. Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome…I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

"Somebody said, 'What label are you?' And you know, I have thought about this and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I really don't know this answer," she continued. "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people."