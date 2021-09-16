JoJo Siwa Says She and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Celebrate Four Anniversaries Each Month

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, have a lot to celebrate each month! Since first getting together in January, Siwa shared that they celebrate four different anniversaries each month.

The 18-year-old J Team star appeared on Wednesday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about the special days.

"Ky asked me to be her girlfriend on the 8th, January 8th, but then I was like, 'You know what? I also need to ask you to be my girlfriend,'" Siwa explained. "So we did that, and yesterday was the anniversary of that day, when I asked Ky to be my girlfriend."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

She went on to explain exactly what the four anniversaries symbolize.

"We actually celebrate four days, though," she shared. "When Ky asked me to be her girlfriend, when I asked Ky to be my girlfriend, when we told each other that we liked each other, and when we kissed for the first time. We celebrate all four -- 8th, 14th, 28th, and 29th!"

Host Fallon asked Siwa if the constant celebrations are "exhausting," and she replied, "We're on month number eight now and we'll probably stop after a year. I'd imagine every year we'd only celebrate [once]."

Siwa spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her relationship with Prew last month, and she couldn't help but gush, admitting they had definitely already said the "L word."

"We just like to be together, you know what I mean?" Siwa shared of their romance. "We don't care what we do as long as we're having fun."