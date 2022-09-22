Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Are Expecting First Child

Something to sing about! Country crooner Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the happy news on Wednesday, with Jon writing on Instagram, "Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from god. Im ready for it!"

Summer also took to Instagram alongside the same gorgeous maternity pictures, sharing, "Pardi, party of 3 🥰"

The couple spoke exclusively to People about the exciting next chapter in their life. "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!" Jon said. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

The hairstylist gave an update on herself, telling People that she has "felt great — a little bit tired, but overall really good," noting that she is "very lucky for that."

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," Summer added of her husband. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

Summer and Jon have been trying to expand their family since tying the knot in November 2020.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," Summer said. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!"

"I think stress has a huge part in it. You hear so many stories like ours of 'the moment you stop trying it'll happen,' but when you're in that situation it's really, really hard to not try or not think about it," she added. "It's just one of those crazy things in life that doesn't make sense and there's no right or wrong answer. I feel for all of the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it."

Earlier this month, the singer spoke to ET about touring with Summer along for the ride. “I still think figuring things out is a fun part,” he said before joking about what he doesn't like about living in such close quarters with his wife. "I hate that you throw your wet gym clothes in this pile. That you have so much makeup stuff everywhere."