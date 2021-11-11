Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift Are Getting Pumped Up for New 'Saturday Night Live' in Fun Promo

In a promo released on Thursday, the Lovecraft Country star and the Evermore songstress were joined by castmembers Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang on the iconic Studio 8H stage.

To gear up for the big show, the quartet seemed to be doing improve-style exercises by delivering Majors' line by having each person say one word of it at a time.

In a flawless display of timing, Majors, Swift, Yang and Bryant declared, "Hi, I'm Jonathan Majors and I'm hosting SNL this week with musical guest Taylor Swift."

"Nailed it!" Yang exclaimed after successfully pulling off the cyclical delivering, while Swift and Majors jumped in the air for a celebratory chest bump.

"And it only took twenty-seven takes, baby!" Bryant added with glee.

In another sketch as part of the promo, Bryant and Yang both declared that they, like Swift, would be performing their own original songs from their unreleased albums during the show.

"Guys, do you want to check with the producers?" a confused Majors asked.

"I'll also be doing music," Swift said, sheepishly. "If there's time, after theirs."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.