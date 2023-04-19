Jonathan Majors Faces More Abuse Allegations as Other Victims Cooperate With D.A.’s Office: Report

It appears more trouble is mounting for Jonathan Majors ahead of his court date. According to Variety, multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with its assault and harassment case against the embattled actor.

What's more, the outlet is reporting that the alleged victim in the Manhattan case that led to Majors' arrest on the morning of March 25 worked on this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film, in which Majors stars as Kang the Conqueror.

In response to the latest development, Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told the outlet that her client "is innocent and has not abused anyone." She added, "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

The development comes just one day after Majors' management company, Entertainment 360, cut ties with him in wake of his arrest which led to him being charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the third degree. He was also dropped by his PR representatives, Lede Company, last month. Variety reports that Majors' crisis publicist is Andrew Bourke, who is married to Majors' attorney.

The Manhattan D.A.'s office claimed that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

Chaudhry later sought to exonerate Majors when she shared with ET a screenshot of text messages purporting to show that the woman involved in the case later admitted she was the one at fault. Chaudhry has time and again said Majors has done nothing wrong, previously telling ET she expects the charges to be dropped soon.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital," Chaudhry previously said in a statement to ET. "The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Majors is due in court May 8.