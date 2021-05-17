Jordan and Kristen Davis Expecting Second Child

Congrats to Jordan and Kristen Davis! The couple is expecting their second child together, they announced on Instagram on Monday.

Jordan shared the news alongside a photo of him and Kristen holding their daughter, Eloise, and a sign that reads, "It's a boy!"

"Add a few limbs to the family tree," he captioned the pic. "Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

Fans and celeb friends like Chris Lane offered their well wishes and congratulations in the comments.

News of baby No. 2 comes four years after Jordan and Kristen married in 2017. The 33-year-old country singer and his wife welcomed daughter Eloise in November 2019, and exclusively shared the first photos with ET.

Jordan and Kristen didn't find out Eloise's sex before she was born, and the singer told ET at the 2019 CMA Awards that he wasn't planning on taking the same approach with his second child.

"If we’re blessed enough to have another child, I want to find out what it is," he said. "Because I’m tired of calling it 'the baby' or 'it.' I want to know 'him' or 'her!'"

