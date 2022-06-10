Jordan Fisher Announces Birth of First Child

Welcome to parenthood, Jordan Fisher -- and just in time for Father's Day! The 28-year-old actor and singer announced the arrival of his first child on Thursday.

"What a journey this has been," Fisher captioned a video montage of him and his wife, Ellie Woods, navigating her pregnancy journey. "We're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜."

The couple named their new baby boy Riley William Fisher. The video on Instagram ends with a collection of photos of Fisher and Woods holding him together in the hospital. The whole group is all smiles.

Fisher initially announced his fatherhood on Thursday, when he tweeted "i’m a dad 🥺" with no further context or photos. The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in December via TikTok.

i’m a dad 🥹 — papa fish (@jordanfisher) June 9, 2022

“And the journey begins…we can’t wait to meet you 💙,” Fisher wrote at the time. Fisher also gushed about his excitement in April when he spoke to ET at the Kids' Choice Awards. "I love going home to my family and that's what I get to do," he said. "It's been about building that unit with my wife and we've been best friends since we were kids."

Fisher also said he'd already planned Riley's first trip to Disneyland. "We're gonna be there. His first trip will be like mid-December," he said.

Fisher is perhaps best known for his roles in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series and. for his work in Broadway productions of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. Woods is his childhood sweetheart.