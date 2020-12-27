Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Boyd Welcome Daughter on Christmas Day

Congrats to Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd! The couple welcomed their second child together on Christmas Day, a baby girl named Chapel Grace Brolin.

Boyd shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, alongside the first photo of their newborn daughter. She and Brolin are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Westlyn.

"❤️Baby Chapel❤️Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20," Boyd captioned the precious pic. "Our little Christmas evening angel...Chapel Grace Brolin."

Fans and friends gushed over the sweet snap and offered their congratulations in the comments.

Brolin, 52, and Boyd, 33, announced in July that they were expecting their second child.

"Love is just a continued processing of awe that one simply has to surrender to with wild laughter and runaway tears," Brolin captioned a sweet picture of Westlyn hugging her mom's baby bump.

Meanwhile, Boyd shared a picture of her giving Westlyn a kiss while wearing a black crop top showing off her noticeable baby bump, revealing that she's due in December.

"The Brolin’s are a growin’!!" she wrote. "Our little December babe is on the way."

Brolin and Boyd married in September 2016, and welcomed Westlyn in November 2018. Brolin is also dad to two grown children, Eden and Trevor, from his first marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, and they divorced in 2013 after nine years of marriage.

