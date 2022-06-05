Josh Peck's Wife Paige O’Brien is Pregnant with Baby No. 2

There’s another baby on board for Josh Peck and his wife, Paige O’Brien! On Sunday, O’Brien took to Instagram to reveal the special news while the pair are in Italy. Keeping the announcement simple, the cinematographer shared the spaghetti emoji next to a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a red dress.

The Drake and Josh star took to the comments to react to his wife’s news. “Is mine or no?” he joked.

The pair’s news was met with excitement from their friends and followers. “There she is! So stunning! Love you!” Kelly Rizzo wrote in the comments.

“Gorgeous Mama!,” Caitlyn Stamos wrote.

Prior to her announcement, O’Brien shared a picture of her, Peck and their son, next to a simple red heart emoji.

O’Brien and Peck are already parents to their 3-year-old son, Max. The pair, who got married in 2017, welcomed their son the following year.

Ahead of their son’s birth, Peck spoke to ET about the lessons in fatherhood he got from his friend, and former Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos.

"Stamos is already crushing fatherhood. No joke," Peck raved of the actor, who is dad to young son Billy. "Can you imagine John Stamos changing a diaper? I mean, that baby is lucky. But his son, Billy, is gorgeous and if I can get anything quite like that, I'll be overpaid."

He continued, "He's done this incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad," he continued. "And I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy."