Joshua Bassett Jokes About Being Name-Checked in 'SNL' Sketch About Olivia Rodrigo's Song 'Drivers License'

What a roller coaster of emotions. Joshua Bassett has responded to getting mentioned in a sketch on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it's clear he doesn't really know how to feel about it.

The sketch in question revolved around a bunch of guys in a pool hall listening to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak hit "Drivers License."

Host Regé-Jean Page led a sing-along to the hit tune after all the guys in the bar discussed the intricacies of the lyrics, and the fan theories that Rodrigo wrote the song about Bassett -- her rumored ex -- following their breakup.

Bassett took to TikTok on Sunday to share a funny video showing him excitedly hearing that he was mentioned on SNL the night before.

Opening up his laptop, Bassett watches the part of the sketch in which Mikey Day's character says he relates to the song, because for him, "My b**ch ex Gina is Joshua Bassett."

Upon hearing the line, Bassett closes his laptop and stares blankly at the camera as "Happy & Sad" by Kacey Musgraves plays in the background.

"Dream come true?" the actor and musician captioned the funny post.

While Bassett might have been conflicted about the sketch, Rodrigo -- who also celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday -- was overjoyed.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she tweeted after the sketch aired.

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

