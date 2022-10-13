Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.

“First letter is the love of my life,” the 21-year-old says as an O flashes on the screen.

With a smile, Bassett tries again. “Second letter is the love of my life,” he says. “OK, Q .. I’ll take it,” he says as the large letter flashes on the screen.

Bassett simply captioned the hilarious video “i--.”

The TikTok video comes three months after Bassett and Rodrigo reunited during the season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The duo was all smiles as they posed together, flashing peace signs, along with their castmates.

Both Bassett and Rodrigo shared pics from the evening on their respective Instagram accounts.

Bassett and Rodrigo, 19, quietly dated from 2019 to 2020. Things went sour between the pair in 2020, after Rodrigo released her single, "Drivers License," which seemingly referenced Bassett’s alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

In 2021, Bassett spoke to GQ about all of the drama that surrounded him, Rodrigo and Carpenter following the release of the single – and why he chose to remain silent about it.

David Livingston/FilmMagic

"The hardest thing [has been] biting my tongue, in a lot of ways, but the reality is it’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls**t, so I just don’t," Bassett told GQ . "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina [Carpenter] and Olivia. Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."

He continued, "I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me," Rodrigo told the same outlet two months later. "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."