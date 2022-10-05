Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting baby No. 3! In a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced that their third child is due in May 2023.

In the first of the sweet shots, Joy-Anna holds a sonogram as her husband kisses her on the check. The second photo features the growing family, including the couple's two kids, Gideon, 4, and Evelyn, 2.

The couple announced their second baby on the way less than a year after Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage.

"Baby #3 is on the way!" they captioned the post.

Joy-Anna and Austin also shared a video to YouTube documenting when she took a pregnancy test.

"We have been trying and we're both ready to have No. 3," Joy-Anna said in the video. "... We're at a really good spot now. We love our family and we're ready to expand."

With that, the couple looked at the test and discovered that they did in fact have a baby on the way, news Joy-Anna reacted to with tears of joy. They also gave fans a peek into their first doctor's appointment.

"We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023!" the duo captioned the video. "We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery."

"Keep up with our new videos as we tell Gideon and Evelyn, our parents and siblings... and as we keep you updated with this pregnancy!" they continued. "Appreciate you all!"

Watch the video below for more on the Duggars.