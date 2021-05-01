Joy Behar Says She 'Did Not Miss' Meghan McCain While She Was on Maternity Leave During Heated Argument

Things got heated between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain on Tuesday's episode of The View.

Behar was expressing her political views when she was interrupted by McCain, who returned to the show this week after being on maternity leave, and admitted she "did not miss" her 36-year-old co-host.

"On the one hand you have the Republicans and on the other hand you have the seditionist," Behar said. "Among the Democrats you have the progressives and the moderates which is de rigueur. The Republican party is in much more trouble right now…"

That's when McCain quipped, "Are you kidding me? You have AOC saying…"

"I'm not done," snapped Behar as McCain continued sharing her thoughts and at one point saying, "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me."

"I did not," Behar bluntly said. "I did not miss you. Zero."

“That’s so nasty…That’s so rude," McCain replied, as Whoopi Goldberg attempted to calm things down.

.@JoyVBehar tells @MeghanMcCain: “I did not miss you” while you were off on maternity leave. “Zero!” pic.twitter.com/4D2IDWrF7k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2021

The two politically opposed women are often at odds on the show and have had their fair share of back and forths over the years. However, McCain and Behar were very friendly in November 2019 when interviewing one another for ET.

"We like each other!" Behar said of McCain. "They keep writing things about how we can't stand each other."

McCain agreed at the time, admitting to her co-host, "It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things, sometimes in different ways. We're both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. I wish people would give us a break, for real."

Behar added that they never put on an act when they have heated discussions on the show. "We really mean it," she said. "It's not an act, we don't sugarcoat it, we go right in it. I think that's what we have in common. I think that there's mutual respect for that."

Hear more of what they shared about their friendship in the video below.