Julia Fox Gives Reasons for Grocery Shopping in Her Underwear

Julia Fox does not adhere to any dress codes! On Sunday, the Uncut Gems star was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, wearing only a matching bra-and-underwear set, a denim jacket and matching boots.

The pics quickly went viral, leading Fox to explain her look on her Instagram Story. "I think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach, it should be the same everywhere, lol," the 32-year-old actress wrote.

On Tuesday, Fox also posted a series of paparazzi pics from her shopping trip, writing, "My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn."

In March, ET spoke with Fox about stepping into the limelight after dating Kanye West. She admitted that her relationship with Kim Kardashian's ex had a big impact on her.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," she told ET at the time, adding that the romance was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."