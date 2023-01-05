Julia Fox Hints at Extravagant Date With Drake: 'It Was Just Great'

Talk about quite the rich flex on a date!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Julia Fox dished on the best celebrity date she's been on. "Flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags -- it was just great," she described.

But who was the date with? Initially, Fox kept her lips sealed. "I can’t say. I really, really can't say," she added, "but it was obviously an A-lister."

While she would not put a name to the extravagant memory, it didn't take long for fans to figure it out. "Everyone wants to know if it was Drake that took you on that date," host Andy Cohen later said.

After a long sigh, Fox answered coyly, "Maybe... shouldn't have given me that shot."

A year ago, the Uncut Gems actress addressed rumors that she had dated the GRAMMY-winning rapper prior to her brief romance with Kanye West. "He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened," she said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. "We were just, like, friends hanging out... Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

As for West, she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that she has not spoken to the disgraced star in almost a year.