Julia Fox Speaks Out on Those Drake Dating Rumors

Kanye "Ye" West's girlfriend, Julia Fox, is addressing rumors that prior to her romance with the 44-year-old rapper, she dated 35-year-old Drake.

On Friday's episode of 32-year-old Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast, she said that while she did "hang out" with Drake in the past, they didn't date.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened," she said. "We were just, like, friends hanging out. ... Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

"That was fully 2020, like, two years ago," she added.

Fox did say she told West about her connection with Drake, especially given the two rappers' past feud, which they've since patched up.

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," Fox said. "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

In November, Drake posted video of him and West together at his home in Toronto, Canada, showing that they squashed their very public years-long beef. Dave Chappelle was also at the A-list gathering and directly addressed Drake and West patching things up.

"I'll say it again, make some noise for Kanye and Drake," Chappelle said as fellow partygoers cheered. "And make some noise for our reconciliation."

In December, the two performed together at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. Watch the video below for more.