Julia Fox's Claw Dress and Hairy Clutch Are a Sight to Behold at Oscars After-Party

Julia Fox didn't hold back with her latest look. The 32-year-old actress stepped out for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, and sported an all-black outfit that featured a claw and hair.

Fox's halter-style dress included a clawed hand that circled her neck and a purse covered in possibly human hair. "It looks like it," the actress told Vanity Fair of the material used to decorate the accessory.

Fox said her look, which also included black gloves, heels, and dramatic eye makeup, was thanks to Balenciaga and a Hans, whose "last name is German and I can’t pronounce."

John Shearer/Getty Images

Fox knew she'd raise eyebrows with her look, particularly after the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the awards show, but she was unbothered by that fact.

"Oh my god, I’m going to get roasted for this tomorrow," she told the outlet with a laugh. "The comments are going to be ridiculous. But, you know what, I’m having fun and that’s all that matters."

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Fox made headlines earlier this year for her brief romance with Kanye "Ye" West. ET spoke with the actress earlier this month, just weeks after her and West's split, and Fox said her relationship with West was "the best thing that could have happened to me."

"[The relationship was] like hitting a reset button," Fox explained. "It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."