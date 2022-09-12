Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Hilarious Acting Advice for Son Charlie Hall (Exclusive)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is scoring major cool points with her kids.

Marvel officially confirmed Thunderbolts cast members at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, with Julia returning as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine alongside Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, with Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and David Harbor as Red Guardian.

The film, directed by Jake Schreier, will also see Sebastian Stan reprising his longtime role as the Winter Soldier after he and Anthony Mackie most recently starred in their own Disney+ spinoff, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"It means that my children now really respect what I do for a living," Julia quipped to ET's Will Marfuggi on the D23 red carpet over the weekend.

The Veep star, meanwhile, is also a proud momma as her 25-year-old son Charlie Hall embarks on his own journey as a working actor. Charlie recently joined the Disney+ family himself in season two of Big Shot and scored a role in Mindy Kaling's HBO Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

"He's really digging being an actor and he's really good," Julia gushed to ET. "Good on him."

Of course, she says, Charlie also can't resist asking his famous mom for showbiz advice. Her response?

"Get out of the business," she joked.