Julia Roberts and George Clooney Return to the Rom-Com in 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer

The world-famous actors are starring together in Ticket to Paradise, which marks their long-awaited return to rom-coms and their silver screen reunion, six years after they last worked together in Money Monster. Thanks to a newly dropped official trailer, fans are getting their first glimpse at their newest roles: Exes crossing paths for their daughter's wedding -- and they're less than thrilled about it.

Roberts recently explained to The New York Times that it was because of this movie that she's finally starring in another rom-com. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed," she said, referencing Ticket to Paradise. "But even with that, I thought, Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."