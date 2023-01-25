Julian Sands' Brother Fears Actor Will Not Be Found: 'I Know in My Heart He Has Gone'

It's been nearly two weeks since Julian Sands was reported missing, and his brother is now fearing the worst.

In an interview with the U.K.-based newspaper Craven Herald & Pioneer, the actor's brother, Nick, told the outlet that his family is resigned to the idea that Julian is gone, despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed as authorities continue searching for him in the treacherous Mt. Baldy area in Southern California.

"He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone," Nick says. "However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong."

Nick also shared that he and his four brothers had planned to meet with Julian on Monday for a beer.

"On Monday, he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton," Nick says. "He will be missed, and I guess we will raise a glass to him."

Nick said Julian's very familiar with Mt. Baldy, calling the snowy mountains "his favorite place," one he'd visit "as often as he could."

"Julian liked to say, 'I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally' -- well he's resting now in a place he would truly approve of," Nick says. "It was the hills and mountains where Julian really revived, hiking in the Yorkshire Dales leading on to him climbing iconic mountains like the Matterhorn and the Eiger, technically challenging but high reward."

Julian -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13. He's one of two missing hikers rescuers are searching for. After reports surfaced he'd gone missing, Julian's family released a statement thanking those taking part in the rescue efforts.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian," the statement read, "not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home."

After listing the multitude of groups and rescue teams actively scouring the mountain, the Sands family's statement shared, "We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

Sands, 65, was born and raised in England, and currently resides in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles.