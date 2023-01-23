Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement as Actor Remains Missing After Hiking in California

As the search continues for actor Julian Sands continues, his family is sharing their thanks for those working in dangerous conditions to find him.

Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13, after going hiking in snowy weather in the Mount Baldy area in Southern California.

Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian," the statement shared, "not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home."

After listing the multitude of groups and rescue teams actively scouring the mountain, the Sands family's statement shared, "We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. We will continue to utilize the resources available to us. The family would like to share this statement: pic.twitter.com/owO2o97f16 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 23, 2023

Sands was identified on Wednesday as the hiker who went missing in the Mount Baldy area, and whom rescuers were searching for the previous weekend.

Mara Rodriguez, PIO for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, tells ET, "On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m. PT, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy. Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening. However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews. It is our recommendation that people stay away from that area. It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble. Forest Service is responsible for that area and we are working with them on that issue."

Sands, 65, was born and raised in England, and currently resides in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles.