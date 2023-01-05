Julie Chrisley Addresses Being Separated From Husband Todd During Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is thinking about life without her husband. During this week’s episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star is joined by son Chase’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, where the two discussed family and the importance of having support.

During the conversation, Julie -- who along with her husband, Todd Chrisley, is set to report to prison this month -- shared what life is going to be like for her being separated from her husband for the first time, and how seeing Emmy’s mother care for her father during his ALS diagnosis put things into perspective.

"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated, but there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," Julie said as she became emotional while alluding to her and Todd's time away in jail.

"So, it almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m worried. She’s going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again on this side of heaven. So, I think it puts things into perspective. I know it puts things into perspective for me. We all think our hard is the hardest thing."

Julie, 49, and Todd, 53, were sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months’ probation, and 12 years in prison and 16 months’ probation, respectively, after being convicted of tax fraud crimes in June.

According to docs obtained by ET, the couple has been ordered to report to two different federal prisons by 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. Todd will be serving his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two-and-a-half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. Both will be placed under minimum security in their respective facilities.

Julie also mentioned the moments with her children -- that she once took for granted -- that she will miss when she’s away.

"It’s like Grayson asking me to make him something, or Chloe asking for an ice cream cone,” she said about her 16-year-old son and 10-year-old granddaughter. "Something as simple as that. But the idea of me not being able to do that breaks my heart. So, I’m like, 'Sure, I’ll make you an ice cream cone,' and unfortunately, we have to hit those places sometimes before we realize all the blessings that we have."

Julie also noted that she is holding on to the blessings of her family and shared her vision for the Chrisleys moving forward.

"No matter what, no matter what the future looks like, I feel like our family will continue to strengthen," she said. "And we will love on a different level even. And that gives me hope."