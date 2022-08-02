June Diane Raphael Joins the World of 'Everything's Trash' in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

June Diane Raphael is joining Freeform's comedy series, Everything's Trash, and ET has a sneak peek at her debut! The Grace and Frankie alum makes her first appearance in Wednesday's episode, titled "Catching Feelings Is Trash," playing Jax, the boss of Parakeet Media that holds the future of Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) and Malika's (Toccarra Cash) podcast in her hands.

In ET's exclusive clip, Malika sits down with Jax to discuss the growth of the fictional Everything's Trash podcast and demand a raise. Malika's armed with lots of data to back her request up, but Jax is less interested in going over the numbers.

"We need and deserve a raise. Phoebe has a superpower with our listeners," Malika tells Jax. "And our profile is growing every day. Look at how we got the cover of Culturist Magazine. Any network would be thrilled to have that kind of momentum."

Malika's passion is so palpable that she gives Jax "chills."

"I naturally run cold because I have such little body fat, but you just made me feel something," Jax responds.

Hopefully, that's enough to get Malika and Phoebe their raise! Watch the clip above.

Wednesday's episode also features Phoebe dealing with her regular hookup, Hamilton (Brandon Jay McLaren), revealing he wants to explore a deeper connection together. Hamilton tells her that he thinks the two should take their relationship to the next level, but Phoebe isn't ready to settle down.

As the 30-something-year-old explains, she's a "single woman enjoying all the dongs the world has to offer and you're not going to make me feel bad about it!"

But according to the episode synopsis, despite her declaration that it's "heaux-o'clock," Phoebe realizes that as much as she tries not to catch feelings, she may have already fallen for him.

Everything's Trash airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.