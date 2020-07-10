'Jurassic World: Dominion' Pauses Production for 2 Weeks After Positive COVID Tests

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion has been halted once again after several members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," director Colin Trevorrow shared on social media, along with a photo of a properly masked dino. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

The officialJurassic Worldaccounts offered a bit more detail: "Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety & well-being of our entire cast & crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused & will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines."

Bryce Dallas Howard also shared the masked dino pic on Instagram, writing, "So grateful to @colin.trevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else. Looking forward to finishing this up strong — I’ve never been more excited for a movie in my life ❤️❤️❤️."

On Tuesday, Trevorrow shared an exciting promotional image for the upcoming installment in the franchise, which spotlighted returning Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, in addition to Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Howard and more.

"For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world," he wrote on social media, announcing the planned premiere date: June 10, 2022. "Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then."

Production resumed on the upcoming follow-up film in late summer following their initial coronavirus shutdown, and ET spoke with Goldblum in July, just before he traveled to London to continue filming.

"They gave us 109 pages," the actor said of the intense safety protocols the cast and crew had received. "They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything. We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good."