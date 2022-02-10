Jurassic World: Dominion' Trailer: Original Stars Steal the Show in Franchise's Epic Conclusion

Hold onto your butts! The first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, the long-awaited conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, has been released -- and the original Jurassic Park stars are back.

As fans might recall from 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs have now escaped from the islands where they were previously held and are spreading chaos across the globe.

In a nod to the first film, which was released in 1993, Ellie and Alan first come face to face in a tent, seemingly at a dig site.

"You didn't come out all this way just to catch up," Alan asks Ellie.

"You coming or what?" she replies.

Dr. Malcolm is also seen giving a speech, which nods to the film's title, in which he says, "We are racing towards the extinction of our species. We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it."

Eventually the whole gang teams up and we see both Alan and Owen say in unison, "Don't move," as a giant T. Rex comes into frame.

The trailer also teases that this film will be the "epic conclusion of the Jurassic era."

ET spoke with Dern, who is celebrating her 55th birthday on Thursday, in October about returning to the action franchise.

"Well, I'm so excited," she shared. "We had an extraordinary time all being together and back together. I feel really excited and privileged to be part of something that in its core, you know, was environmental messaging thanks to [book author] Michael Crichton long ago."

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10.