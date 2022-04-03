Justin and Hailey Bieber Attend 2022 GRAMMYs After Her Health Scare

Bieber date night! Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards.

The spouses only had eyes for each other as they walked the red carpet together, even sharing a kiss at one point.

For the special event, Hailey opted for a Saint Laurent cream strapless gown, and Justin sported an oversized grey suit, which he paired with a white T-shirt. Hailey accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while her husband paired his look with a pink beanie, black sunglasses and Balenciaga Crocs that retail for $950.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 28-year-old singer is nominated for a total of eight awards this year, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for his hit, "Peaches."

Prior to this year's show, Justin has won two GRAMMYs out of a total of 14 nominations. He last attended the ceremony in 2016.

Justin is also set to perform "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon during the show. Ahead of the performance, he took to his Instagram Stories asking fans for their prayers and support.

"Me Daniel Ceaser and Giveon r performing at the GRAMMYs, please keep us in your prayers we go on at around 7:40," he wrote. "Peace Joy Confidence in Jesus name."

Instagram

Music's biggest night marks the couple's first joint red carpet since Hailey experienced a health scare last month. The 25-year-old model was rushed to the hospital while experiencing stroke-like symptoms, which she said later turned out to be a small blood clot in her brain.

Hailey previously shared that her body "passed" the blood clot on its own and she "recovered completely within a few hours."

The scary incident has "elevated" her marriage to the "Anyone" singer, a source recently told ET.

"This actually elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity," the source said. "Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support. Justin was shaken up by the experience too. Hailey is his world and he could never imagine life without her. This brought them closer together than ever before and it was a reminder for the both of them to really appreciate each other and their special relationship."

