Justin Bieber Delivers Powerful Performance at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Justin Bieber just keeps delivering. The singer performed another incredible set on Sunday during the E! People's Choice Awards.

Bieber began his set with a heartbreaking performance of "Lonely," which began with the singer sitting at an empty bus stop on a desolate, dimly lit city street.

With the evocative piano stylings of Benny Blanco, Bieber's powerful performance reached new levels of self-reflection and isolation before he brought the energy with a transition into a lively rendition of "Holy."

Singing on a stage flanked by purple neon crosses and all-white-clad backup singers and musicians, Bieber delivered a high-energy pop-music sermon on love and romance that was a huge hit with the virtual audience.

Bieber was part of an impressive line-up of celebs who were tapped to perform and present awards during the star-studded show -- alongside Chloe x Halle, host Demi Lovato, Icon Award honoree Jennifer Lopez and many others.

Bieber's appearance during Sunday's show comes less than a week after the CMA Awards, where Bieber teamed up with Dan + Shay for a pre-recorded performance of their hit song "10,000 Hours."

Their number was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, in front an entirely empty auditorium, as the iconic LA landmark was lit up in shades of blue and purple.

Check out the video below for a look at Bieber's recent headline-grabbing performance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live last month.