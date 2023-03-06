Justin Bieber Performs at Festival, Celebrates 29th Birthday After Canceling World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber returned to the stage multiple times over the weekend amid the report that he has cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour.

The 29-year-old "Peaches" singer attended the Rolling Loud California festival on Saturday, where he took to the stage with collaborator Don Toliver on their track, "Private Landing."

The performance comes after it was reported last week that Bieber had cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour dates following multiple delays.

Bieber first postponed his tour one year ago after contracting COVID-19. Then, in October, Bieber announced that he would be postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. The following month, he explained the situation to his fans.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Bieber, who was diagnosed with the disorder back in June, wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

Over the weekend, the pop star also threw a star-studded 29th birthday bash for himself, where he was seen playing drums as Leon Bridges and JULESTHEWULF performed. He was also photographed singing on the small stage to his party guests.

Bieber shared pics from the event, with guests Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith, The Kid Laroi and more stars in attendance.

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, was also present for the festivities. On her husband's birthday, she took to Instagram to share a sweet message.

"29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend!" Hailey wrote. "Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳"