Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey

Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber! The model turned 24 on Sunday, and her husband, Justin Bieber, couldn't help but celebrate with a heartfelt tribute.

Justin shared a series of photos of his wife on Instagram, both of her all glammed up and dressed down at home.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," he wrote.

"I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever," Justin concluded. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, also wished Hailey a happy birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybieber !! I love you forever," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them from Christmas. "You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born !! Love love love ❤️."

Justin and Hailey, who married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, have worked hard on their relationship and marriage. In the singer's new YouTube originals documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, he opened up about how the pandemic brought him and Hailey closer.

"There's a lot more confidence in my relationships," Bieber said when told that he seems like his "best self right now."

"Tour's canceled and I had to adapt to that," he continued as scenes of him and Hailey flash on the screen. "It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing. And that turned into working on an album."

