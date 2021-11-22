Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Wife Hailey on Her 25th Birthday

Justin Bieber is showing wife Hailey Bieber some love. The musician celebrated his ladylove's milestone 25th birthday with a touching tribute.

Justin, 27, took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate Hailey's special day with a slideshow of adorable photos and a moving message of support and appreciation.

"To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you," he wrote, showing his poetic side. "I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever."

"Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you," he continued. "You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are."

The heartfelt sentiments accompanied a series of cute pics of the loving couple from different adventures throughout their marriage. From shots of them snorkeling to chilling on the beach and in the park around sunset, to photos of them enjoying fine meals together, the photos shared the story of a beautifully lovestruck couple.

"As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :)" Justin concluded his emotional tribute.

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018. Back in October, the "Peaches" singer released a new Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, and opened up about wanting to be a dad, and soon.

In the documentary, which follows his New Year's Eve 2020 concert, Hailey asks him if he has any intentions for 2021.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin says. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

In May, a source told ET that the couple was enjoying being married and also focused on their careers.

"Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid," the source said. "They've really found their groove as a married couple and are enjoying their time together."