Justin Bieber Shares Pics From the 'Special' Day He and Wife Hailey Were Baptized Together

Justin Bieber is sharing intimate pics from a day he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, will never forget.

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a series of snapshots from the day the two got baptized together.

"This was one of [the] most special moments of my life," he captioned the post. "Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

"Feeling so blessed," another post, shared two hours later, read.

Back in 2015, Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz claimed in an interview with GQ that Justin reached out to him to be baptized. Lentz said he was happy to oblige, after the singer proclaimed, "I want to know Jesus."

"People say we cater to celebrities, and I say, yes, we do," Lentz added at the time. "Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray."

Lentz also alleged that the baptism took place in a very unique location -- an NBA star's bathtub. He told the outlet that they turned to Tyson Chandler to help host the baptism, after members of the media learned of the original spot they had planned.

"I said, '[Tyson], I'm in a jam here. I have JB with me, he wants to get baptized,'" Lentz recalled. "He’s like, 'Done. Easy.'"

Justin has been vocal in recent years about turning to the Bible for guidance. And in May, while answering fan questions on his The Biebers on Watch series, the "Yummy" singer said he wished he would have saved himself for marriage.

"There are probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things," Justin replied, when one fan asked if he has any regrets. "If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage."

"I know this sounds crazy," he continued. "Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody... I would have probably saved myself for marriage."

