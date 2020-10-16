Justin Bieber Starts 'Saturday Night Live' Rehearsals Ahead of Performance

Justin Bieber has made his way to Rockefeller Center's legendary Studio 8H stage. ET has learned that the "Holy" singer went in on Thursday to start rehearsing for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

ET has also learned that every staff member at the studio is taking daily COVID-19 tests and that there are COVID compliance officers walking around to make sure people are obeying all the guidelines and social distance rules.

Bieber is the musical guest on Saturday with Issa Rae making her hosting debut. This marks the singer's fourth appearance on SNL. He last performed his song "Yummy" and "Intentions" on the Feb 8, 2020, show.

NBC also shared a photo of Bieber and Rae rehearsing.

On Wednesday, SNL posted a photo on their social media of the Insecure creator and star doing a read through.

The 46th season kicked off earlier this month with Chris Rock hosting and Megan Thee Stallion performing. It also marks the cast and crew's returns to Studio 8H for the first time since lockdown began in March. The show has had a limited live studio audience present during the premiere taping.

This season, Jim Carrey also made his debut as former Vice President Joe Biden, with Maya Rudolph reprising her Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris.

Saturday Night Liveairs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.