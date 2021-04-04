Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Release of New Gospel EP 'Freedom'

Justin Bieber is giving his fans a very special Easter treat! The singer dropped Freedom, a surprise EP, on Sunday, in honor of the holiday.

Less than three weeks after dropping his Justice album on March 18 -- over a full year after his Changes album in February 2020 -- the "Peaches" singer released his six-track EP, filled with Gospel tunes.

Bieber announced the news via a minimalist post on social media Sunday afternoon, featuring just the word "Freedom" against a black background.

He captioned the post, "Freedom on all platforms."

The EP features six songs including the title track, "Freedom" with Beam, as well as "All She Wrote" (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore)," "We're in This Together," "Where You Go I Follow" (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith), "Where Do I Fit In" (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith) and "Afraid to Say" (feat. Lauren Walters)."

Before the announcement, Bieber took to Instagram to share an Easter message, and announce some new merch.

"Happy Easter, Jesus rose from the Dead. @simplegospel is dropping these limited JESUS ROSE FROM THE DEAD HOODIES, T’S, AND SHORTS AVAILABLE NOW BUT NOT FOR LONG," he wrote.

In recent days, he also posted several pics of himself in a recording studio and working on music, which gave fans some clue that new songs could be coming in the future -- but few were expecting new music so soon after his last best-selling album.

