Justin Bieber’s Mom Pattie Mallette Calls Hailey ‘So Brave’ For Sharing Her Health Scare Story

Pattie Mallette is proud of her daughter-in-law. Justin Bieber's mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her support for Hailey Bieber after the 25-year-old model detailed a recent health scare.

"Grateful you are recovering well," Pattie wrote, sharing Hailey's video to her Stories. "God is good. Thank you for sharing your story."

"So brave," she continued. "I love you so much @haileybieber."

Pattie's post came just hours after Hailey posted a YouTube video detailing the events that took place a little over a month ago, which led to doctors finding a blood clot in her brain. "Thank you all for watching and listening to my story." she captioned the video. "I feel very grateful and lucky to have had the resources and family support to be able to deal with this as quickly as I did. I wanted to make this video to share more info and a few resources below to turn to if you have gone or are going through something similar."

Pattie Mallette, Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber attend YouTube Originals 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' premiere at Regency Bruin Theater on Jan. 27, 2020 in Westwood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Hailey first detailed what she felt as she was out to eat with Justin. "We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden, I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like, traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird," she recalled, saying Justin asked her twice if she was OK, but she wasn't able to respond.

"The right side of my face started drooping," she continued. "I couldn't get a sentence out. Everything was coming out -- not even jumbled -- just like, couldn't get the words out."

While Justin and Hailey both thought she had suffered a stroke, medical exams showed it was actually a blood clot in her brain which they categorized as a Transient Ischemic Attack. According to the Mayo Clinic, TIA is "a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn't cause permanent damage. Often called a ministroke, a TIA may be a warning."

After detailing more of what the doctors think may have led to this, Hailey noted that they did tests and found that she had a small hole in her heart -- called a patent foramen ovale or PFO -- that didn't close all the way after she was born. She has since had the hole closed.

"So, I recently got the PFO closure done, and it went very smoothly," she shared. "I'm recovering really well, really fast. I feel great ... This biggest thing I feel, honestly, I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed. That I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

While the ordeal may have been frightening to both Hailey and Justin, a source told ET last month that the experience "elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity."

"Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support," the source said. "Justin was shaken up by the experience too. Hailey is his world and he could never imagine life without her. This brought them closer together than ever before and it was a reminder for the both of them to really appreciate each other and their special relationship."